SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.8% - Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 80,299,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 66,627,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 131,644 shares of company stock worth $2,324,185 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here