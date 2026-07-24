SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.46. 92,685,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 69,721,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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