SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.5% - Here's Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.65. 73,027,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 69,572,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

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SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi is approaching its next earnings report with Wall Street expecting earnings growth, which raises the possibility of an upside surprise if results beat estimates. Article Title

SoFi is approaching its next earnings report with Wall Street expecting earnings growth, which raises the possibility of an upside surprise if results beat estimates. Positive Sentiment: Comments about JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs showing strength were cited as potentially favorable for smaller banks and financial platforms like SoFi, supporting the broader sector backdrop. Article Title

Comments about JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs showing strength were cited as potentially favorable for smaller banks and financial platforms like SoFi, supporting the broader sector backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among investors and Zacks users, which may be helping keep attention on the name but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Article Title

SoFi remains a heavily watched stock among investors and Zacks users, which may be helping keep attention on the name but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is usually a planned transaction and not necessarily a sign of negative company-specific news. Article Title

Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is usually a planned transaction and not necessarily a sign of negative company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat earnings setup, SoFi stock has been falling more than the broader market, suggesting investors are still cautious and may be taking profits ahead of the report. Article Title

Despite the upbeat earnings setup, SoFi stock has been falling more than the broader market, suggesting investors are still cautious and may be taking profits ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: In a comparison of fintech names, one analysis argued Dave looks like the stronger 2026 buy than SoFi, which could add to relative-performance concerns for SOFI. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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