SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 77,032,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 68,198,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here