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SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SoftBank Group shares gapped up before Friday’s open, rising from a prior close of $18.73 to an opening price of $19.62 and last trading at $19.32.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans neutral: five analysts rate the stock a Buy, three a Hold, and one a Sell, giving SoftBank an average rating of Hold.
  • SoftBank recently delivered strong quarterly results, reporting $1.02 EPS versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $13.17 billion versus $12.54 billion estimated.
  • Interested in SoftBank Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.62. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 358,439 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Up 3.3%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 64.12% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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