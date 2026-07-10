SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.62. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 358,439 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Up 3.3%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 64.12% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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