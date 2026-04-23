Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Acquires 24,461 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 24,461 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 per share, with a total value of £325,820.52.

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,172 per share, with a total value of £152.36.

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Softcat Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,330. 8,613,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,195.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,365.66. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,083 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,960. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 45.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Softcat plc will post 60.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,908.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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