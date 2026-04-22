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SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
SoftwareOne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of SoftwareOne gapped up from $8.01 to open at $9.00 Wednesday, but trading was thin with only about 300 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of Reduce (two Holds and one Sell), with Deutsche Bank at "hold" and Morgan Stanley at "underweight."
  • Technically, the stock is above its 50-day moving average ($8.49) but below its 200-day moving average ($9.81), indicating mixed short- and long-term momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.00. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SoftwareOne to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWONF

SoftwareOne Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

SoftwareOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareOne OTCMKTS: SWONF is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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