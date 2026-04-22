SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.00. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SoftwareOne to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWONF
SoftwareOne Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
SoftwareOne Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
SoftwareOne OTCMKTS: SWONF is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider SoftwareOne, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoftwareOne wasn't on the list.
While SoftwareOne currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.