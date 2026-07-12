SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.9444.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 1,057,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,024. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 655,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after buying an additional 175,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 483,052 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 155,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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