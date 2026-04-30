SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,986,199 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 11,142,976 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,633,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after buying an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 483,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 612,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Read Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $43.03. 1,363,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.35. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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