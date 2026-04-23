SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 7.1% - Still a Buy?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $45.6160. Approximately 1,047,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,389,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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