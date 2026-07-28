SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 10.2% - Time to Sell?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.7080. Approximately 1,891,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,415,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.06.

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. SolarEdge Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 846,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 188,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,169,000 after buying an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after buying an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,848,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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