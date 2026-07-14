SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 6.5% - Should You Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.5060. 259,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,508,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $37.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 8.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,230,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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