SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of ($0.0191) per share and revenue of $341.1540 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company's revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. 325,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,056. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,890.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $131,517,000 after buying an additional 2,492,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 483,052 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 155,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SolarEdge Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here