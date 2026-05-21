Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEI. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Glj Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.25. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aj Teague bought 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,483.70. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,791 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,561 shares of the company's stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,064 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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