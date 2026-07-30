Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Stock Price Up 14.7% - Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.81. 826,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,734,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,551.71. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, with a total value of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,158.80. The trade was a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $156,282,099. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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