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Solid Power (SLDP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Solid Power logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Solid Power is set to report Q1 2026 results after the close on May 5, 2026; analysts expect EPS of ($0.12) and revenue of $3.332M, after the company posted ($0.14) last quarter which slightly beat estimates.
  • The company remains unprofitable with a net margin of -429.54% and consensus full‑year EPS of -$1, while SLDP recently traded around $3.47 with a market cap near $764M.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—two Buys, one Hold and one Sell—with an average price target of $7.00.
  • Interested in Solid Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Solid Power to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $3.3320 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 429.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 1,829,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,092. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Solid Power by 3,974.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,495,146 shares of the company's stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 5,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,898,859 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,440,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 1,278,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,077,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 839,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLDP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Solid Power to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Power

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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Earnings History for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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