Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

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Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOLS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of SOLS stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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