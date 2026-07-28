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Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Trading 7.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Solventum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Solventum shares jumped 7.5% to approximately $86.50 in mid-day trading, outperforming their prior close of $80.47, though trading volume was 62% below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: UBS upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $95 target, while the consensus rating is “Hold” with an average price target of $86.00.
  • Solventum exceeded quarterly expectations with adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share versus the $1.35 consensus and revenue of $2.01 billion, although revenue declined 3% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solventum.

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.21 and last traded at $86.4990. Approximately 535,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,396,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Solventum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Stock Up 6.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Solventum's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Solventum by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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