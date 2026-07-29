Solventum (SOLV) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.1540 billion for the quarter. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solventum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SOLV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. 148,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOLV

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Solventum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 167.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Solventum by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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