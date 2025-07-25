Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock's previous close.

SON has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 223,421 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 502,365 shares in the company, valued at $20,682,367.05. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $15,533,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

