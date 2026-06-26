Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.19 and traded as high as $54.81. Sonoco Products shares last traded at $54.2650, with a volume of 1,153,494 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.37). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,619.12. The trade was a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Harrell III bought 6,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. This represents a 203.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,561,000 after buying an additional 4,880,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $90,693,000 after buying an additional 1,654,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $54,611,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,813.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 846,794 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,563,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,226,000 after acquiring an additional 764,590 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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