Sonoco Products (SON) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $1.8851 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 13.57%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider James A. Harrell III bought 6,753 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $340,148.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. The trade was a 203.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 8,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $399,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,619.12. This trade represents a 39.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Sonoco Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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