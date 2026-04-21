Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

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SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sony from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,062 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,631,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sony by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,446,889 shares of the company's stock worth $191,534,000 after buying an additional 1,397,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sony by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,778,922 shares of the company's stock worth $173,539,000 after buying an additional 657,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Sony by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,076,516 shares of the company's stock worth $129,973,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of Sony stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Sony has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company's shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony's primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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