Sony (NYSE:SONY) Insider Tsuyoshi Kodera Sells 51,000 Shares

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,938.62. This represents a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tsuyoshi Kodera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 18th, Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of Sony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $395,675.00.
Sony Stock Performance
Shares of SONY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,766. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Sony
Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures is expanding its film pipeline: the company will handle international distribution for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, a high-profile franchise project that could add to future box office and streaming revenue. Sony to Handle International for ‘Narnia: The Magician's Nephew'
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures also partnered with Netflix on the global theatrical release of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, reinforcing Sony’s role in major film distribution deals. Sony partners with Netflix for the global theatrical release of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’
- Positive Sentiment: Sony’s new LYTIA L910 mobile camera sensor, its first with LOFIC architecture, could strengthen the company’s image sensor business and support future demand from smartphone makers. LYTIA L910 is Sony’s first mobile camera sensor with LOFIC architecture
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day being “Shot for SCREENX” highlights continued momentum around a major franchise title and premium-format theater partnerships. CJ 4DPLEX ANNOUNCES SONY PICTURES' 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' SHOT FOR SCREENX
- Neutral Sentiment: Sony announced annual AV Partner Awards, which is positive for channel relationships but likely not a major stock driver on its own. Sony Electronics' Professional Display Solutions Announces Winners of Annual Sony AV Partner Awards
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and consumer-tech coverage around PlayStation controller patents, DualSense PC tools, and Bravia TV reviews may support brand visibility, but these stories are unlikely to materially move shares by themselves. Sony Patents PlayStation Controller That Grips and Releases Your Fingers Mid-Game Sony Didn’t Do It, So Someone Else Made An App To Unlock DualSense On PC
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary about Microsoft’s Xbox restructuring argues Sony may be facing a more strategic competition in gaming, which could pressure sentiment around the PlayStation business if rivalry intensifies. Microsoft’s Xbox Problem Is Bigger Than a Console War (SONY)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Sony
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Sony by 4,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Company Profile
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Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
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