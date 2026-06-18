Sony (NYSE:SONY) Insider Tsuyoshi Kodera Sells 51,000 Shares

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,938.62. This represents a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tsuyoshi Kodera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of Sony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $395,675.00.

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Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,766. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Sony by 4,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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