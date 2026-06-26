SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Philippe Menu Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 240,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,290. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $24,100.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,161.60.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Philippe Menu sold 1,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $7,936.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Philippe Menu sold 4,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,944.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Philippe Menu sold 3,725 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $17,433.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Philippe Menu sold 1,931 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,152.94.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Philippe Menu sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Philippe Menu sold 2,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $11,688.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Philippe Menu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $13,095.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 423,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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