SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $28,300.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,370.42. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88.

On Thursday, June 25th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 154,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,098. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $467.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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