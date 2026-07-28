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SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $28,300.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
SOPHiA GENETICS logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Philippe Menu sold 5,000 SOPHiA GENETICS shares for $28,300 at an average price of $5.66 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his position by 2.19% to 223,387 shares.
  • Recent performance: SOPHiA GENETICS shares traded at $5.57, within a 52-week range of $2.92 to $6.77. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share, missing estimates, though revenue of $21.69 million exceeded expectations.
  • Analyst outlook: Analyst opinions remain mixed, with three Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is Hold with a $9.00 price target versus the current share price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,370.42. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 154,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,098. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $467.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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