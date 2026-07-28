SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $21.7210 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SOPH opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Insider Activity at SOPHiA GENETICS

In other SOPHiA GENETICS news, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,178,965.79. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $38,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,276.92. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 171,711 shares of company stock valued at $935,813 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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