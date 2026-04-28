SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2325) per share and revenue of $20.3920 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,646,967 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,835. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,859 shares of company stock worth $919,677. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOPH. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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