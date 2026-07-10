Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 64,821 Shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 64,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,371,612.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,595,136 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,077.76. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 50,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $1,228,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 225,349 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $5,536,824.93.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 41,083 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $617,888.32.

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Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 1,044,631 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 127.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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