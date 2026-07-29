Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

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Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.01. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Lee Stewart sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $38,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,400. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,003 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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