SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $42.8370 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $7.71 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 2.71.

Trending Headlines about SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are painting a bullish picture ahead of Q1, with some outlets highlighting consensus scenarios that imply materially higher upside—this creates positive expectations that can lift the stock if results or guidance beat. Read More.

Analysts are painting a bullish picture ahead of Q1, with some outlets highlighting consensus scenarios that imply materially higher upside—this creates positive expectations that can lift the stock if results or guidance beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: expansion of AI ordering platform partnerships (Casey’s) signals incremental revenue opportunities from retail deployment of voice/ordering tech—this supports the growth narrative investors pay for. Read More.

Commercial traction: expansion of AI ordering platform partnerships (Casey’s) signals incremental revenue opportunities from retail deployment of voice/ordering tech—this supports the growth narrative investors pay for. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are a near-term catalyst: multiple pieces note SoundHound reports Q1 results on May 7 — results/guidance will likely determine near-term direction (beat could reverse weakness; miss or cautious guide would deepen pressure). Read More.

Earnings are a near-term catalyst: multiple pieces note SoundHound reports Q1 results on May 7 — results/guidance will likely determine near-term direction (beat could reverse weakness; miss or cautious guide would deepen pressure). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation vs. growth debate: commentary points out SoundHound doubled revenue last year but still trades at a high growth multiple, so investor sentiment is sensitive to any sign of slower-than-expected margin or cadence improvements. Read More.

Valuation vs. growth debate: commentary points out SoundHound doubled revenue last year but still trades at a high growth multiple, so investor sentiment is sensitive to any sign of slower-than-expected margin or cadence improvements. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level repricing: broader commentary on the AI/software “repricing” explains why even solid names can fall — this context means some pressure may be macro-driven rather than company-specific. Read More.

Sector-level repricing: broader commentary on the AI/software “repricing” explains why even solid names can fall — this context means some pressure may be macro-driven rather than company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deal and risk-off concerns: traders are weighing the planned LivePerson acquisition and cooling risk appetite in tech, which is pressuring higher‑beta AI names including SOUN—deal-related uncertainty can suppress the stock until clarity arrives. Read More.

Deal and risk-off concerns: traders are weighing the planned LivePerson acquisition and cooling risk appetite in tech, which is pressuring higher‑beta AI names including SOUN—deal-related uncertainty can suppress the stock until clarity arrives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term price weakness noted: market summaries show SOUN has dipped more than the broader market recently, indicating heightened sensitivity to headlines and making it vulnerable to further pullbacks ahead of earnings. Read More.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 31,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 772,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,351.56. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 124,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $845,422.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,073,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,080,945.83. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 307,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,606,000 after buying an additional 2,917,280 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,259.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 2,106,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $21,679,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $11,914,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.93.

View Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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