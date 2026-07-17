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South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
South Plains Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • South Plains Financial raised its quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share from $0.17, a 5.9% increase. The dividend is payable on August 10 to shareholders of record on July 27.
  • The new payout implies an annualized dividend of $0.68 per share and a yield of about 1.6%. The company’s payout ratio is relatively low at 20.2%, suggesting the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • The bank reported Q1 earnings of $0.85 per share, slightly below Wall Street’s estimate of $0.88, while revenue came in roughly in line at $54.15 million. Analysts still expect the company to earn $3.79 per share this fiscal year.
  • Interested in South Plains Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This is a 5.9% increase from South Plains Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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