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South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
South32 logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.9% intraday to GBX 233.20 on Monday, with volume rising 43% to 1,298,619 shares versus the average of 905,037, down from the prior close of GBX 242.60.
  • Citigroup upgraded South32 to a Buy and raised its price target from GBX 260 to GBX 280; the stock's consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 205 (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Financials and profile: market capitalization £10.44 billion and a P/E of 33.31, with the 50‑day moving average (GBX 230.93) above the 200‑day (GBX 195.76); South32 is a diversified metals and mining producer operating globally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

South32 Limited (LON:S32 - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 231.60 and last traded at GBX 233.20. 1,298,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 905,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded South32 to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 260 to GBX 280 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 205.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S32

South32 Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 195.76.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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