Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Southern alerts: Sign Up

Southern Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SO opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.46%.Southern's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern wasn't on the list.

While Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here