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Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Southern Copper logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Southern Copper from $171 to $172 and kept an equal weight rating, implying about 2.64% upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: recent ratings include underweight, underperform, and a few upgrades, while MarketBeat’s consensus view is “Reduce” with an average target of $147.10.
  • Southern Copper shares opened at $167.58, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company reported strong liquidity metrics and a large market cap of about $138.44 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank restated an "underperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $147.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $223.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,807 shares in the company, valued at $321,320.74. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404 shares of company stock worth $74,108. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 23.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,590 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,606,000 after buying an additional 101,979 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company's stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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