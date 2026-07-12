Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.33.

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Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,526. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $78.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $820.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.36%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $374,637.50. The trade was a 27.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 564 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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