Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 31,909 shares.The stock last traded at $53.20 and had previously closed at $54.79.

SMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 3.3%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $598.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $159,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,270,206.27. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

