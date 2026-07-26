SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Citigroup decreased their target price on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SouthState Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get SouthState Bank alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on SouthState Bank

Key SouthState Bank News

Here are the key news stories impacting SouthState Bank this week:

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. SouthState Bank has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.09%.The business had revenue of $672.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Bank will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. SouthState Bank's payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David R. Brooks sold 14,300 shares of SouthState Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,406,977.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,553. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 100.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SouthState Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SouthState Bank wasn't on the list.

While SouthState Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here