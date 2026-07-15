Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $8.5840 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9%

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the airline's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,070 shares of the airline's stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the airline's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the airline's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here