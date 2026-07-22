Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southwest Airlines also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.750 EPS.

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Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.2%

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 6,037,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The airline reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.83%.Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-4.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is 46.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Southwest Airlines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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