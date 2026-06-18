S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $540.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.28.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.89. 512,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,945. The business's 50-day moving average price is $424.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $718,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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