S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.65.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $438.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.23 and a 200-day moving average of $450.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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