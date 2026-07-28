S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.500-17.750 EPS.

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S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $439.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $423.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.76.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,385 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,427,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,503,000. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

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About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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