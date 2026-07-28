S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.500-17.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.7 billion.

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S&P Global Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $439.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,573 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,107,041 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,101,119,000 after purchasing an additional 548,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,045,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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