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Space Stocks To Follow Today - July 25th

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identifies five space-related stocks to watch today: SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin. The list is based on recent high dollar trading volume among space stocks.
  • The article highlights the broader appeal and risk of space investing: These companies could benefit from growth in commercial space activity, but the sector also faces high development costs, regulatory uncertainty, competition, and reliance on a limited number of launches or contracts.
  • Each company has a distinct role in the space ecosystem: The group spans launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, aerospace and defense systems, engines, and space-related technologies, showing how broad the space investment theme has become.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SpaceX, RTX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the space industry, such as satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, space-based data, and related technologies. Investors may view them as opportunities to benefit from the growth of commercial space activity, but they can also carry significant risks due to high development costs, regulatory uncertainty, competition, and dependence on a small number of contracts or launches. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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