SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.26 and last traded at $122.3410, with a volume of 15526393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.99.

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Key Headlines Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised SpaceX from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SpaceX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpaceX

SpaceX Trading Down 0.9%

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SpaceX during the second quarter worth $89,000.

About SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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