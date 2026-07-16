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SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SPCX fell 3.1% on Thursday and traded below its IPO price, a move that has sparked headlines about losses for recent buyers and renewed concern that the initial rally has reversed.
  • Short sellers are applying heavy pressure, with reports that they have built large positions and generated about $8.7 billion in paper profits as the stock retreated.
  • Despite the pullback, Wall Street remains mostly bullish: firms including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Needham, and Raymond James still see long-term upside tied to AI, Starship, and SpaceX’s vertical integration, while today’s Starship Flight 13 launch is viewed as an important catalyst.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SpaceX.

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.74 and last traded at $131.11. 54,435,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 119,722,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.27.

SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of SpaceX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $401.00 target price on shares of SpaceX and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of SpaceX from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpaceX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPCX

SpaceX Trading Down 3.1%

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SpaceX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Finally, Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000.

About SpaceX

(Get Free Report)

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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