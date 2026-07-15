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SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Upgraded at Evercore

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
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SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCX. Arete Research set a $401.00 price objective on SpaceX and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpaceX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SpaceX

SpaceX Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:SPCX opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. SpaceX has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

More SpaceX News

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SpaceX with an Outperform rating and a $230 price target, while other firms such as Raymond James and Stifel also remained upbeat ahead of the upcoming Starship Flight 13 test. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Frontier Airlines said it will roll out SpaceX’s Starlink in-flight Wi‑Fi beginning in 2027, signaling continued commercial traction for SpaceX’s satellite internet business. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Some investors and fund managers are still calling SpaceX a long-term winner, with bullish commentary focused on Starlink growth, Starship progress, and AI-related infrastructure opportunities. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX is preparing for Starship Flight 13 after FAA clearance, and the launch is being framed as an important operational milestone, but it remains a binary event that could move sentiment either way. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s recent Nasdaq-100 inclusion and the flood of articles about its IPO, ETF ownership, and valuation highlight strong investor attention, but also suggest the stock may be entering a more volatile, sentiment-driven phase. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces continue to focus on SpaceX’s steep valuation, the risk of a larger share float as lockups expire, and concerns that the stock may still have further downside after its rapid post-IPO run-up. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Competition headlines also weighed on sentiment, including reports that China’s rocket progress and other rivals are challenging SpaceX’s long-term lead in launch services and satellite connectivity. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Several articles also note that the stock has fallen sharply from its highs, with some analysts warning the recent decline reflects profit-taking and fading scarcity premium after the IPO. Article Title

About SpaceX

(Get Free Report)

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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Analyst Recommendations for SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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