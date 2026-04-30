Spectrum Brands (SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $676.4580 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.59 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 539,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 224,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,409,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

Further Reading

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