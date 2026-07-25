Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.3950) per share and revenue of $308.0350 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.27. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.27) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company's stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,794 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,143,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. Islander Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,920,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 212,086 shares of the company's stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 171,285 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPHR shares. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. New Street Research set a $188.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co NYSE: SPHR is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

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